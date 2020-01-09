Report: Matt Rhule looking to bring Mike Siravo from Baylor to be Panthers LB coach

Getty Images

New Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is looking to bring along at least a couple of assistants along with him from his coaching staff at Baylor.

In addition to Phil Snow as defensive coordinator, Rhule wants to bring Mike Siravo along to serve as linebackers coach, per Joe Person of TheAthletic.com.

While Siravo has the connection with Rhule and Snow from their time together at Baylor and Temple, Siravo was also an assistant coach at Boston College when Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly played for the school. Siravo was the defensive backs coach at Boston College during the time the two overlapped with the program.

Siravo and Snow have been joined with Rhule since 2013 when they began working together at Temple.