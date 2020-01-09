“Too early in the week” for Texans to know status of Will Fuller, Johnathan Joseph

Getty Images

The Texans were able to get past the Bills despite the absences of wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Johnathan Joseph, but their chances of getting another win against the Chiefs this weekend would be much better with those players in the lineup.

As of now, the Texans aren’t saying whether that will be the case. Fuller has been dealing with a groin injury since Week 16 and Joseph missed last Saturday with a hamstring, but both were able to take part in Wednesday’s practice on a limited basis.

That seems like a promising development, but Texans head coach Bill O’Brien wasn’t ready to make any bets about Sunday.

“I respect the questions, but I don’t know yet,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I really don’t. Look, we all want to have a 100 percent healthy team, but I wouldn’t be able to comment on the exacts of anything because I think it’s too early in the week.”

Linebacker Jacob Martin was the only Texans player out of practice Wednesday. He was sidelined by an illness.