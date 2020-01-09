Ziggy Ansah sits out practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday

Getty Images

Seahawks defensive end Ziggy Ansah sat out practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday. He has a neck injury.

Receiver DK Metcalf was a full participant Thursday. The rookie was limited Wednesday, but it was not injury related. Receivers Malik Turner (concussion) and Jaron Brown (knee) also returned to full practices.

The Seahawks added safety Marquise Blair (ankle), cornerback Tre Flowers (knee) and offensive tackle Jamarco Jones (shoulder) to the practice report Thursday. Blair and Flowers were limited, while Jones was a full participant.

Center Joey Hunt (fibula) and defensive end Quinton Jefferson (ankle) were limited Thursday after rehabbing Wednesday.

Left tackle Duane Brown (knee), tackle George Fant (groin) and guard Mike Iupati (neck) remained out of practice.

Brown (knee) hasn’t played since Week 15.