49ers put Kentavius Street on IR, activate Kwon Alexander

The 49ers made it official Friday afternoon, activating linebacker Kwon Alexander from injured reserve.

Alexander’s coming back from a torn pectoral muscle on Oct. 31, and has been practicing on a limited basis since his return.

They’ve acknowledged they can’t expect him to return to an every snap role, but getting him back will provide a boost for their defense heading into Saturday’s divisional round game against the Vikings.

To make room for him on the roster, they put defensive lineman Kentavius Street on injured reserve again with a knee issue. He was activated from IR on Dec. 14 and played in three games.