Adam Thielen could set the stage for another “bloody sock” game

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen may not do much between now and kickoff Saturday against the 49ers.

But once the game rolls around, there’s a chance he could create his own postseason mythology.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Thielen is still expected to play, despite needing stitches to repair the damage from being “cleated” by a teammate in practice.

He’s listed as questionable, and they’re trying to keep him off his feet in the interim. But when a game starts, he will be walking onto the field with a gash that required sutures to close. And things happen sometimes in football, and those things can create the opportunity for the things behind those sutures to come to the surface.

Former baseball pitcher Curt Schilling became famous for his “bloody sock” game in the 2004 American League Championship Series, beating the Yankees on a bad ankle with a seeping wound.

So if Thielen ends up showing up and showing blood and the Vikings pull another playoff upset, he could become even more of a cult hero in Minnesota. As long as he’s not jeopardizing his health — and if it doesn’t come with an angry social media presence — it’s hard to see the downside.