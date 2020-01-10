Bill O’Brien apologizes for “inappropriate language” toward fan last month

Getty Images

Video surfaced today of Texans coach Bill O’Brien screaming obscenities at a fan who heckled him at halftime of Houston’s home loss to Denver last month. Shortly after the video became public, O’Brien apologized.

At his press conference today, O’Brien opened by acknowledging that he was informed of the video and realizes he was wrong to react like he did.

“I used inappropriate language and I just want to apologize for that, O’Brien said.

The video, posted by TMZ.com, shows O’Brien walking into the tunnel at halftime, when they were trailing 31-3. When a fan yelled, “You suck,” O’Brien went bonkos.

“Screw you, motherf–ker! You suck, too! Hey! You suck too, motherf–ker! You suck too! F–k you! Go the f–k home, motherf–ker!” O’Brien screamed.

Three Texans staffers and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins appeared to be encouraging O’Brien to keep walking toward the locker room and refrain from confronting the fan any further. The incident hadn’t been reported publicly until today, but it was an incident O’Brien clearly regrets.