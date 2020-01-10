Browns interviewing Josh McDaniels Friday, no other interviews on tap

Getty Images

The Browns are the only NFL team still looking for a head coach and the end of their search may be coming in the near future.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is interviewing with the Browns on Friday. It’s the first interview for McDaniels during this hiring cycle, but he’s the last candidate scheduled to speak with the team.

Once the interview with McDaniels is done, the Browns could go a few different routes. They could schedule second interviews, add candidates or move right into negotiations with one of the coaches who have spoken to them since they fired Freddie Kitchens.

Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh are the other candidates still in the mix. Mike McCarthy also interviewed with the Browns, but he’s already been hired by the Cowboys.