Cardinals begin shaking up coaching staff

Getty Images

It’s become a cliché at this point, for the coach on the hot seat to say he’ll keep showing up until his key card doesn’t work.

For lower-level assistants, the indicator may be the team website.

According to Jeremy Cluff of the Arizona Republic, five Cardinals assistants have been removed from the team’s website in the last 24 hours, including two who were previously reported to be out as head coach Kliff Kingsbury tweaks his staff for his second season.

Those first two were defensive line coach Chris Achuff and assistant special teams coach Randall McCray, whom Kingsbury inherited from Steve Wilks’ short-time staff. The others were assistant strength and conditioning coach Vernon Stephens, defensive assistant Chris Wilson, and assistant wide receivers coach Peter Badovinac.

Presumably, their key cards no longer work. Or won’t soon.