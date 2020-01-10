Carson Palmer: If Jameis Winston returns, he’ll have a “massive year”

Getty Images

During Carson Palmer’s first season playing quarterback for Bruce Arians in Arizona, he threw a career-high 22 interceptions while posting a passer rating of 83.9 for a team that missed the playoffs.

Palmer was much better in 2014 before getting hurt and then turned in the best season of his career in 2015 when he threw 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for a team that made it to the NFC title game. That kind of upward trajectory will likely be encouraging to some in Tampa as they decide what to do with Jameis Winston this offseason.

Also encouraging is the fact that Palmer believes Winston can show similar growth under Arians if the Bucs bring him back for the 2020 season. Palmer said on The Rich Eisen Show that Arians doesn’t run “a simple offense” and that experience in the system winds up paying major dividends.

“You don’t have that experience in Year One,” Palmer said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “You need Year One to go back and watch the film and see yourself doing it wrong and the receivers seeing themselves doing it wrong and then Year Two, really things start to click. That chemistry starts to develop and that trust and that confidence in the offense starts to develop. If Jameis is back in Tampa, I would expect Year Two to be a massive year for him.”

If the Bucs agree with Palmer about what Winston can do with time in the offense under his belt, it seems unlikely that they’d let him walk away this offseason but the message out of Tampa hasn’t been a clear one in either direction to this point.