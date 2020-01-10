Chris Jones out of practice Friday

Getty Images

The Chiefs played without defensive tackle Chris Jones when they lost to the Texans in the regular season and there’s some uncertainty about his availability for this Sunday’s game as well.

Jones was added to the injury report on Thursday after injuring his calf during practice. Jones was listed as limited and he did not practice at all on Friday.

Head coach Andy Reid said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, that the team will “see how it goes” in terms of his status for the game.

Tight end Travis Kelce was limited for a third straight practice due to a knee injury. Reid said that Kelce “did a nice job” and the expectation is that he’ll play against the Texans on Sunday.