Doug Pederson: I have conversations, but assistants are ultimately my decision

Getty Images

The Eagles fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch on Thursday, which came as something of a surprise because head coach Doug Pederson said earlier in the week that both would remain on the staff.

Pederson circled back in the same press conference to say that everyone’s spot was under evaluation, but left the impression that there was a better chance of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz moving on. Pederson apologized for that confusion in a statement at the time of the firing.

After the firing, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that team owner Jeffrey Lurie “pretty much decided by December” that he wanted the two coaches to go and that made it seem as if the decision to part ways came from above Pederson. During a Friday appearance on WIP, Pederson said that’s not the case.

“I do have a lot of conversations in the building. And part of my evaluation, me personally, is with our owner Mr. Lurie,” Pederson said. “I think it’s important he and I continue to stay on the same page, along with [executive vice president of football operations] Howie [Roseman]. We do have some tough conversations. I think in my stand point it’s very beneficial to me, personally, and it helps me lead the football team. But by no means was there any influence there. Ultimately, it’s my decision there through the whole evaluation process. I have a bunch of conversations, but ultimately it’s my decision.”

Pederson said running backs coach Duce Staley could be in the conversation for offensive coordinator. Jim Caldwell and Kevin O’Connell have also been reported as possibilities to replace Groh.