Duane Brown, George Fant are questionable; Mike Iupati doubtful

The Seahwaks list left tackle Duane Brown and his backup, George Fant, as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Brown (knee) hasn’t played since Week 15. Fant played all 139 snaps at left tackle the past two games, with Jamarco Jones starting Week 16.

Jones started at left guard for Mike Iupati last week. Iupati, who last played in Week 17, is doubtful with a neck injury.

Brown and Fant will be game-time decisions, coach Pete Carroll said Friday, with the Seahawks hopeful one of them can play. Carroll called Chad Wheeler an option if Brown and Fant are out.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah (neck), defensive end Quinton Jefferson (ankle) and safety Marquise Blair (ankle) are questionable.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core), receiver Malik Turner (concussion) and receiver Jaron Brown (knee) are among the Seahawks off the report.