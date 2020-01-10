Frank Clark feeling much healthier for this matchup with the Texans

Getty Images

The Texans beat the Chiefs 31-24 during the regular season in a game that saw the Chiefs play without defensive tackle Chris Jones and linebacker Anthony Hitchens.

Defensive end Frank Clark did play in that game, but was suffering from a neck injury that eventually cost him two games. Clark said this week that he “was probably 50 or 60 percent” for that game, but that he played because he felt that was better than 100 percent of some other players.

Clark would later deal with a stomach ailment that left him hospitalized and caused him to lose a big chunk of weight, but he recovered in time to close the season with a flourish. He had three sacks and six quarterback hits over the final four weeks of the season and quarterback Patrick Mahomes has noticed the difference in his teammate.

“It’s been awesome to see him kind of come on as late,” Mahomes said, via TheAthletic.com. “Last year playing against him, I understood that he’s a good football player that’s always around the quarterback. Now getting healthy, you can see how much he can really impact the game.”

Clark said he hopes to “put on a show” for the team’s fans on Sunday and his recent play suggests he has a good chance of making that happen.