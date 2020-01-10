Giants get to work assembling Joe Judge’s staff

Getty Images

Considering his background is special teams, new Giants coach Joe Judge figured to put an emphasis on that area.

And he must have liked what he saw there.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Judge is retaining incumbent Thomas McGaughey as his special teams coordinator.

McGaughey did oversee some good work in the kicking game when he arrived in 2018, fixing some of the worst special teams play in the league.

They’re also expected to talk to former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens about a job, as Judge puts together his first staff.