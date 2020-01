Getty Images

In advance of free agency, Jeff Heath had to get some work done.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys safety had surgery on his left shoulder today. It was deemed successful, continuing an impressive streak.

Heath played with problems with both shoulders, but said he was hoping to avoid surgery on the right side.

He’s started the last 44 games he has played, and is about to become an unrestricted free agent in March.