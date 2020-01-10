Johnathan Joseph set to return this week against Chiefs

Getty Images

The Texans will need all hands on deck against the Chiefs Sunday, and it appears they’ll have a key member of the secondary back.

According to James Palmer of NFL Network, veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph is “good to go” for Sunday’s divisional round game.

Joseph missed last week’s win over the Bills because of a hamstring injury, which he picked up early in Week 17. The 35-year-old Joseph has been limited in practice all week.

Getting him back on the field will be a boost against an offense with plenty of weapons downfield, and the Texans can use all the help they can get.