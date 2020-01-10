Josh McDaniels wraps up interview in Cleveland

Getty Images

Josh McDaniels traveled to Cleveland on Friday in order to become the eighth person to interview to become the Browns head coach and that interview has now come to an end.

Cleveland.com posted video of McDaniels leaving the team’s facility after the meeting came to an end. McDaniels, who traveled to Cleveland with his wife, spent about seven hours with the Browns and that’s been the norm throughout the interview process.

McDaniels is the last known candidate for the job in Cleveland, but the end of the interviews reportedly won’t lead to a quick announcement about the new hire. According to multiple reports, no announcement is expected on Friday about the identity of the new coach.

While eight coaches have interviewed with the Browns since Freddie Kitchens was fired, McDaniels is one of seven remaining candidates as Mike McCarthy agreed to coach the Cowboys while things have been playing out in Cleveland.