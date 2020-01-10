Julian Edelman needs knee and shoulder surgery

Getty Images

The Patriots had plenty of problems keeping reliable receivers on the field, and that was with Julian Edelman playing every game.

Now that the season’s over, he needs some work done.

According to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, Edelman is going to have surgery on his left shoulder, as well as an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee.

The 33-year-old played all 16 games this season despite the problems, and had 100 catches for a career-high 1,117 yards, and six touchdowns. Those were all team highs, in an offense that never quite found itself after the retirement of Rob Gronkowski and shuffling at the outside receiver spots.