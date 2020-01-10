Kansas City will deal with heavy snow before kickoff

Getty Images

Chiefs fans won’t have to sit through a snowstorm Sunday, but the grounds crew will have to deal with it a day earlier.

Kansas City is forecast to receive up to six inches of snow Saturday.

The storm will end well before kickoff Sunday, and the Chiefs have a plan how to keep the field in good playing condition. The grounds crew will cover the Arrowhead Stadium field before the snow arrives.

“If it goes the way the forecast [indicates], we’ll probably uncover it on Saturday night, let it breathe a little bit, and then be ready to go on Sunday,’’ Chiefs president Mark Donovan said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.

The Chiefs played in the snow in a Dec. 15 home game against the Broncos, and the team resodded the entire field before a Week 17 home game against the Chargers.

The heating coils underneath the field are set to 75 degrees, Donovan said.

“It’s warm [and] keeps the grass the way it is,’’ Donovan said. “It’s an amazing field for January.’’