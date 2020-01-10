Michigan State receiver Cody White declares for draft

Getty Images

Michigan State receiver Cody White will bypass his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

White made the announcement on social media Friday.

“East Lansing will always have a special place in my heart,” White wrote. “Spartan Dawg for life. With that being said, after a tough decision, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.”

He is the second player from the school to leave early, joining cornerback Josiah Scott.

White caught 66 passes for 922 yards and six touchdowns this season and finished his career with 143 receptions for 1,967 yards and 12 touchdowns.

White is the son of Sheldon White, who played six NFL seasons, and worked in the front office of the Lions for 19 years before going to work for Michigan State.