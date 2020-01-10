Mike Caldwell, Ben Steele will coach East-West Shrine Bowl teams

Getty Images

The NFL has announced the head coaches for this month’s East-West Shrine Bowl for college seniors hoping to enter the NFL this season.

Buccaneers inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell and Falcons offensive assistant Ben Steele have been tabbed as the head coaches for the two teams. The two coaches were nominated by their clubs to take part in the game and they will fill out their staffs with assistants nominated by other teams around the league.

“We’re very excited to have Mike Caldwell and Ben Steele as head coaches for our East-West Shrine Bowl all-stars,” East-West Shrine Bowl executive director Bob Roller said in a statement. “Ben was a coordinator for our 2019 game and both coaches have ties to the Tampa/St. Pete area. They will lead two strong staffs of NFL assistant coaches that will be invaluable to our players as they begin their own journey to the NFL”

Chiefs icon and Pro Football Hall of Famer Will Shields will join former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest, former Eagles cornerback Bobby Taylor and former Giants wide receiver Amani Toomer as mentors to the young players. The Shrine Bowl will be held January 18 and all involved will be in St. Petersburg, Florida to prepare for the game next week.