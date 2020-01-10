NFL’s chief medical officer praises Carson Wentz for self-reporting concussion

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was removed from Sunday’s playoff loss to the Seahawks after a concussion diagnosis that began with Wentz telling the medical staff on the sideline that he was feeling the symptoms of a concussion. NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills praised Wentz for that.

“I think what Carson Wentz did is heroic and should be highlighted as an example of how an unbelievably skilled and competitive athlete understands the seriousness of concussion injury and is willing to honestly report it and receive the care that he needs independent of his desire and drive to continue to participate in the game,” Sills told the Associated Press. “Having a concussion and playing through it is not about toughness. That’s demonstrating a lack of understanding of the severity of the injury. So I applaud Carson Wentz for understanding how serious this injury is and for getting appropriate care that he needs.”

One of Wentz’s teammates, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, said in December that he lied to the medical staff to stay in a game even though he was feeling the symptoms of a concussion, which was diagnosed after the game. Sills said NFL players should consider how young football players will follow their example.

“It’s a great example to players at all ages and levels that you only have one brain and you shouldn’t take chances with a brain injury,” Sills said.

Wentz’s concussion, coming on the heels of injuries that forced him to miss the playoffs the last two years, have led some to question whether he’ll ever be durable enough for the NFL. Sills thinks Wentz is exactly the kind of player the NFL needs.