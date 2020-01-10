Bills hire Eric Washington as defensive line coach

Getty Images

Eric Washington was the defensive coordinator on Ron Rivera’s final staff with the Panthers, but he won’t be following Rivera to Washington.

The Bills announced on Friday that Washington will be their defensive line coach. Bill Teerlinck had been the defensive line coach in Buffalo, but left to take the same job at Virginia Tech this week.

Washington served as the defensive line coach in Carolina from 2011-2017 before moving up to the coordinator post. He worked under current Bills head coach Sean McDermott for the first six years he was with the Panthers as McDermott was the defensive coordinator until moving on to Buffalo.

The change at defensive line coach is the only one the Bills have made to their coaching staff since losing to the Texans last Saturday.