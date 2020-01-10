Pete Carroll: Jadeveon Clowney feels “much better than . . . last week”

Getty Images

The good news for the Seahawks is that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is off the injury report. The better news is that, according to coach Pete Carroll, Clowney is feeling pretty good, as he continues to try to play through a sports hernia.

“As the week progressed, he felt much better than he did last week,” Carroll told reporters on Friday. “So, he’s in good shape and ready to go. We’re excited about that. We’re really certain about his return. He’s in good shape to go.”

Clowney was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he fully participated in prctice on Friday.

He’s been dealing with the sports hernia for weeks; he felt it during an epic Monday night performance against the 49ers in November. Clowney missed the next game, after a bye, and he likewise sat out Week 15 and Week 16.