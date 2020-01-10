Raiders drop “Oakland” from all social media, will add Las Vegas in March

Getty Images

The Raiders are no longer the Oakland Raiders. They’re not the Las Vegas Raiders either.

For now, they’re just the Raiders.

The franchise made a change to all of its social media accounts, dropping Oakland. It will not add Las Vegas to its handle until the new league year starts in March, according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

The NFL already made the switch, listing the Raiders as just the Raiders with no city attached in its releases last week to announce the 2020 draft order and 2020 opponents of each team.

The Raiders will move into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the 2020 season after spending the past 25 seasons in Oakland following 13 seasons in Los Angeles. The Raiders also played in Oakland from 1960-81.