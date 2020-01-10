Report: Joe Judge gets five-year contract, same as Pat Shurmur

Getty Images

New Giants head coach Joe Judge is getting a contract that supposedly offers him job security, but in reality offers him no more security than his just-fired predecessor.

The Giants gave Judge a five-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, and don’t want any more two-and-dones.

But Schefter also reported two years ago that the Giants had given Pat Shurmur a five-year contract, which was seen as a strategic move to give the franchise some long-term stability. Schefter suggested then that any young quarterback the Giants acquired would know he’s playing in Shurmur’s offense for the long run.

It didn’t work out that way. Shurmur was a two-and-done, just like his predecessor Ben McAdoo was a two-and-done, and the Giants are once again trying to rebuild with a new coach.

The reality, for Joe Judge or any other NFL head coach, is that the number of years on his contract won’t determine how long he lasts. What will determine how long a coach lasts is whether he succeeds. If Judge gets results as the Giants’ head coach, he’ll stick around well past the contract he signed this week. If he doesn’t, he could be gone just as quickly as McAdoo and Shurmur, and the Giants could find themselves buying out yet another coach’s contract.