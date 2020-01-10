Report: Joe Judge gets five-year contract, same as Pat Shurmur

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 10, 2020, 9:25 AM EST
New Giants head coach Joe Judge is getting a contract that supposedly offers him job security, but in reality offers him no more security than his just-fired predecessor.

The Giants gave Judge a five-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, and don’t want any more two-and-dones.

But Schefter also reported two years ago that the Giants had given Pat Shurmur a five-year contract, which was seen as a strategic move to give the franchise some long-term stability. Schefter suggested then that any young quarterback the Giants acquired would know he’s playing in Shurmur’s offense for the long run.

It didn’t work out that way. Shurmur was a two-and-done, just like his predecessor Ben McAdoo was a two-and-done, and the Giants are once again trying to rebuild with a new coach.

The reality, for Joe Judge or any other NFL head coach, is that the number of years on his contract won’t determine how long he lasts. What will determine how long a coach lasts is whether he succeeds. If Judge gets results as the Giants’ head coach, he’ll stick around well past the contract he signed this week. If he doesn’t, he could be gone just as quickly as McAdoo and Shurmur, and the Giants could find themselves buying out yet another coach’s contract.

5 responses to “Report: Joe Judge gets five-year contract, same as Pat Shurmur

  1. Gettleman & Judge will be gone after 2 years…along with the Computer Guys & software that Gettleman brought in.

  2. The reality, for Joe Judge or any other NFL head coach, is that the number of years on his contract won’t determine how long he lasts.

    Not true, all you have to do is look at Doug Marone and the Jags…

  3. Giants crying about Carolina’s coach contract should really make Judge feel like wow did you really want me

  4. Why, given their abysmal record at hiring and then quickly firing head coaches, would the Giants (once again) give a guy a 5-year contract that will have to be bought out if he doesn’t succeed? Does that make any sense to you–or do the Giants just like buying out contracts if/when the coach fails?

  5. Truth be told, I was wrong about McAdoo and Shurmur and thought they’d be decent in NY so my opinion isn’t too credible, but I was impressed with Judge’s press conference. He sounded very articulate and knowledgeable.

    It was obvious Daniel Jones bought Gettleman another year so I’d like to feel confident Dave did his homework since his neck is on the line if this hire doesn’t pan out.

