Report: Josh McDaniels’ wife on trip to Cleveland as well

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is talking to the Browns today, and he’s bringing someone else who may have to be swayed.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, McDaniels’ wife Laura is on the trip with him today.

That may or may not mean anything, but it could be a sign that they’re trying to wrap things up today, as he’s the last candidate scheduled to talk to the team.

There are plenty of dots to connect him to the job, not the least of which would be the Browns’ desperation for any degree of credibility.

But he’s a native of Ohio, and knows the area already, so if he’s bringing his wife along today, it may mean something more.