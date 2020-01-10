Report: NFL decides not to fine Jadeveon Clowney for hit on Carson Wentz

Posted by Charean Williams on January 10, 2020, 8:30 PM EST
Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney faced death threats from angry Eagles fans, but that appears the worst repercussion for the Seahawks defensive end for his hit on Carson Wentz.

Mark Maske of The Washington Post reports that the NFL has decided not to fine Clowney for the hit that knocked Wentz out of Sunday’s game.

Clowney was not penalized on the play, and afterward, in a pool report, referee Shawn Smith called it “incidental” contact and not deemed a foul.

Clowney called it a “bang-bang play” after the game and wouldn’t talk about it Thursday.

The hit came on the ninth play of the game and sent Wentz to the locker room with a concussion.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Report: NFL decides not to fine Jadeveon Clowney for hit on Carson Wentz

  4. Because it was not a dirty hit. Shoulderpad contacted mid back first. He wasnt headhunting. Glad the nfl got it right.

  6. I hope this play gets admitted as evidence when the NFL finally gets sued big. Not an Eagles fan, but does Clowney not dip his head there?

  9. As an Eagles I mean die hard. CARSON Is excellent QB but he goes head first. That whole game Wilson was going feet first and he finished the. Game. Carson gave him an opening and he took it, not a dirty play. Philly Philly is the greatest play. Period.

  12. But the NFL will use the video for training purposes to illustrate what “not to do”.
    The integrity and consistency of the leagues decisions are baffling. A sad state of affairs.
    Wentz was in a position to have his neck broken. He was not going to advance the ball and was on the ground. Clowney’s action was avoidable. He could have sailed over Wentz. Anyone who thinks it was “bang bang” is blind or trolling.
    Just disgusting.

  14. That’s the easy way out, but I don’t blame them. No need to admit you screwed up the playoffs, again. If it were a regular season game there is no doubt he’d be paying a stiff fine.

  17. There’s a particular angle that inarguably shows Clowney leading with his crown.

    It’s one angle that makes him look dirty.

    If that’s ALL you show me I’d say it’s beyond obvious.

    I hate to admit they, whoever they are, have all the angles.
    Maybe three other angles it looks like he’s leading with his shoulder as the Seahawks fans claim.

    I guess that’s possible.

    Seahawks fans may not know/remember but last season in Week 16 as a Texan Clowney speared Nick Foles in the sternum, was fined $40K.

    And then he wonders why the hate.

    I’m sure he’ll have lots of time to wonder when he goes back on IR next year.

  18. burtmustin says:

    A wise decision for the NFL .Eagles fans can take out their frustration on Santa next Christmas.
    ———————————————————————-
    Very Original ,, might have been funny 50 years ago.

  19. Well, so much for Florio’s ridiculous whining about the hit. He led with his shoulder, the head contact was accidental.

  20. Carson wentz is the biggest scam in sports he’s 14-14 in his last 28 games he’s 7-20 vs teams over 500 he has zero playoff wins he has never won a big game . Foles is 24-6 in his last 30 starts as an eagle wentz is a joke

  22. The NFL fined players for shoving QBs if they got hit a second after the throw. I saw a PF for sacking a QB and the DE put out his hands to avoid putting his full weight on the QB.
    This was pretty deliberate and to have no fine is inconsistent.
    Oh wait, its the NFL.

    The NFL seems to succeed despite its being poorly run on the field.

  25. unomasmore says:
    I hope this play gets admitted as evidence when the NFL finally gets sued big. Not an Eagles fan, but does Clowney not dip his head there?
    —————————————-
    No. He leads with the shoulder into the back. The head is attached to the shoulder and the contact is incidental. Correct call all the way.

  26. Clowney can’t angle his body like that to shoulder hit Wentz with out his head going along for the ride. If that had been Russell Wilson, I would have been yelling at him through the tv how stupid he was to put himself in that situation.

    Receivers used to blame their quarterbacks for throwing them into hits. Now it’s just thought of that defenders shouldn’t lay hard hits in any circumstance. More people that are complaining about Clowney’s still framed picture should be furious about running backs and receivers lowering their helmets ‘to protect themselves’ when engaging tacklers. Those blows are brutal-

  27. If I were an Eagles fan, I would be upset about the hit. But honestly, it didn’t seem malicious. You hit QBs when they run. The hit to head was unfortunate, but Clowney wasn’t head hunting.

  28. Carson should have slid. I still think the hit was a touch “excessive” given that Wentz was on the way down, but it’s the QBs responsibility to not expose himself to rough play. Wilson was taking care of himself all night with timely slides.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!