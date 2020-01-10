Report: Rams finalizing deal for Kevin O’Connell as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Rams will have an offensive coordinator this season, and that offensive coordinator is expected to be Kevin O’Connell.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Rams are finalizing a deal for O’Connell.

O’Connell succeeded Rams coach Sean McVay as offensive coordinator in Washington.

O’Connell joined Washington as quarterbacks coach in 2017 and added passing game coordinator to his title before becoming offensive coordinator in 2019.

He began his NFL coaching career as quarterbacks coach in Cleveland in 2015 and went to the 49ers as an offensive assistant a year later.

O’Connell was expected to join Ron Rivera’s staff, remaining in Washington, and then was listed as a candidate for the Eagles’ offensive coordinator job. He also might have joined Josh McDaniels if McDaniels gets the Browns’ job.

But none of that happened, and Los Angeles is O’Connell’s next move.