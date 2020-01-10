Report: Rams hire Brandon Staley as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Rams have found Wade Phillips’ replacement as defensive coordinator, and it’s not Joe Barry.

Instead, Sean McVay is hiring Broncos outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley to lead his defense, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Staley just completed his first season with the Broncos after following Vic Fangio from Chicago.

Staley spent two seasons as the Bears outside linebackers coach.

He previously held collegiate coaching roles at John Carroll University (2013, 2015-16), James Madison University (2014), University of Tennessee (2012), Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College (2010-11), University of St. Thomas (2009) and Northern Illinois University (2006-08).

Barry, the assistant head coach and linebackers coach for the Rams, was expected to get the job after interviewing earlier this week. He was the defensive coordinator for Washington in 2015 and 2016 and also ran the defense for the Lions in 2007 and 2008.