Report: Sam Darnold had left thumb surgery

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold contracted mononucleosis early in the 2019 season, dealt with a variety of bumps and bruises over the rest of the year and he reportedly kicked off the offseason by having surgery.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that Darnold had left thumb surgery this week. Per the report, Darnold had ligament damage to his non-throwing hand.

Darnold was on the injury report due to his thumb injury for most of the second half of the season and he said surgery was a possibility at the end of the year. The surgery is not expected to impact his availability for offseason work.

Darnold missed three games while dealing with mono and went 273-for-441 for 3,024 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions during his second NFL season.