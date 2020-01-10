Russell Wilson has not had much luck at Lambeau Field, going 0-3

Posted by Charean Williams on January 10, 2020, 5:56 PM EST
Russell Wilson didn’t have much interest in rehashing his 2016 game at Lambeau Field, a 38-10 loss to the Packers in which he threw five interceptions and had a 43.7 passer rating.

We didn’t win,” Wilson said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “That’s what I remember.”

The Seahawks quarterback has never won at Lambeau Field, going 0-3.

He has completed 55 of 96 passes for 604 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions at Lambeau Field. His 60.4 passer rating at Lambeau Field is 34.07 points lower than his rating in four games against the Packers at CenturyLink Field.

“I mean, he played pretty well at Wisconsin [in college],” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “So I don’t think it’s the weather. So I don’t think there’s much to that.”

The Seahawks have had more success away from home this season, going 8-1, including the wild-card victory at Philadelphia. Wilson is 38-25-1 on the road in his career.

But a win at Lambeau Field has proved elusive for Wilson.

“I know the record here,” Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said, “but that means nothing at this point.”

9 responses to “Russell Wilson has not had much luck at Lambeau Field, going 0-3

  1. Only way Seahawks win, is with 0 turnovers and concentration on short gains. Green Bay will drop 7-8 in coverage to limit the down field chunk plays. Can Russ stay patient, meanwhile can they also stay away from dumb penalties? That’s a lot to ask, and they haven’t successfully done this much all season so….’you’re sayin there’s a chance!’

  3. Wilson’s passing percentage is the highest in four years. His rating is second highest.

    Rodger’s completion percentage and ratings have dropped the last four years, and are at their lows.

    What happened in GB previously doesn’t matter.

    Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

  4. jackedupboonie says:
    January 10, 2020 at 6:02 pm
    =====

    The last game VS SF Hawks rushed for 145 and they didn’t drop 7-8.

    Please, let GB do that

  7. In contrast, he had a lot of luck in Putrid Sound Stadium against the Packers, including some improbable catches by his receivers and a miraculous onside kick recovery in the 2013 NFC Championship game. In Mr. Rodgers’ neighborhood, Seattle has had no luck in the Russell Wilson era.

  8. oops it was the 2014 NFC championship game that was played in Putrid Sound Stadium between the Packers and the Dorks, not the 2013. Luck of course is not reliable. Seattle had no luck in the Super Bowl when Wilson threw the Butler Did It interception at the goal line.

