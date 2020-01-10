Slow start to interview process limited Josh McDaniels’ options

Getty Images

As Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels interviews for the head-coaching vacancy in Cleveland, whether he gets any job in the current cycle comes down to one and only one shot, barring a delayed-reaction firing, retirement, or resignation.

The Panthers and Giants wanted to talk to McDaniels, but for whatever reason he got started too late. If he’d gone straight to Charlotte or New York on Sunday or Monday, maybe things would have been different. But that didn’t happen.

It’s still not clear why and how that happened. Regardless, by Tuesday morning the Panthers and Giants had their new coaches, before McDaniels could even interview.

The Giants’ job seemed unlikely, given the ongoing presence of G.M. Dave Gettleman. The Panthers job could have been a possibility, but with the Giants wanting Matt Rhule and with the Panthers liking what they saw and heard and with David Tepper ready to move on Rhule before the Giants could, the music stopped for both of those teams without McDaniels’ butt anywhere close to the chair.

Standing alone, it’s another instance of “sh-t happens.” But given that, as explained by Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Patriots coach Bill Belichick gave a glowing recommendation to the Giants on behalf of special-teams coordinator/receivers coach Joe Judge (who unlike McDaniels made it to New York for an interview quickly after the Patriots’ season ended), it’s hard not to wonder whether McDaniels is wondering whether, at some level, Belichick tried to nudge the dominoes in the direction of McDaniels not having an offer to become a head coach elsewhere.