University of Cincinnati RB Michael Warren declares for draft

Getty Images

University of Cincinnati running back Michael Warren II will forgo his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

Warren made his announcement on social media.

He rushed for 2,918 yards in 38 games with the Bearcats, scoring 37 total touchdowns.

In 2019, Warren had 261 carries for 1,265 yards and 14 scores. He had seven 100-yard games.

Warren had 20 carries for a career-best 166 yards and two touchdowns in the 2018 Military Bowl. The Bearcats defeated Virginia Tech, and Warren earned MVP honors.

He leaves Cincinnati as second all time in total touchdowns with 37 and rushing touchdowns with 34. Warren is tied for second in school history with 14 100-yard rushing yards, and his career rushing yards rank fifth in school annals.