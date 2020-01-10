Vikings put Mackensie Alexander on IR, downgrade Jayron Kearse to out

Getty Images

After Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander had arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this week, word was that a return to the field wasn’t out of the question if the Vikings extended their playoff run.

The Vikings may wind up beating the 49ers, but Alexander won’t be on hand to help them at any point before next season. The Vikings put Alexander on injured reserve.

They also announced that safety Jayron Kearse has been downgraded from doubtful to out for Saturday’s game. Kearse has been dealing with toe and knee ailments.

Holton Hill and Andrew Sendejo handled extra defensive back duties last weekend and should do the same this weekend.

The Vikings promoted cornerback Nate Meadors from the practice squad to take Alexander’s roster spot. He had two tackles in two games earlier this year.