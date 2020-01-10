Will Fuller a game-time decision for Texans

Getty Images

Wide receiver Will Fuller has missed the last two games with a groin injury and the Texans aren’t ready to say whether he’ll be able to play against the Chiefs on Sunday or not.

Fuller is dealing with a groin injury and has been able to practice all week on a limited basis. Head coach Bill O’Brien said on Friday that a final call about his status for the game won’t come until closer to kickoff.

“I think it’s really going to be a game-time decision,” O’Brien said, via James Palmer of NFL Media. “I think it’s kind of like a daily process with him to see where he’s at. He passes test after test and he communicates with us how he’s feeling.”

The Texans haven’t issued official injury designations yet, but it sounds like Fuller will be wearing a questionable tag once they do release that list. With cornerback Johnathan Joseph on track to play, Fuller may be the only big injury situation to watch for the Texans this weekend.