17 games “likely, not definitively” part of potential new CBA

Getty Images

As the NFL’s 100th season moves toward a conclusion, the NFL and NFL Players Association may be moving toward a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there’s a deal to be done now, if the economics can be worked out. And the thinking remains that the NFL would very much like the economics to get worked out, and to get a deal done, before the Super Bowl.

The biggest complicating factor regarding economics comes from the NFL’s desire to expand the regular season from 16 to 17 games. Per the source, a 17-game season is “likely, not definitively” part of the new deal.

Underscoring the momentum toward a 17-game season? The source explained that, if the regular season were to remain at 16 games, the new CBA already will be done.

So will it be done? If the two sides can work out the money that would be associated with a 17-game season, yes. And even if it doesn’t happen before the Super Bowl, March remains an important window for both sides, for reasons to be explained in a later post.