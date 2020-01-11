49ers dominate Vikings, get ready to host NFC Championship Game

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 11, 2020, 7:22 PM EST
Getty Images

The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC goes through San Francisco.

The 49ers took care of business at home today in a 27-10 win over the Vikings, and now they’ll prepare to host the NFC Championship Game next week against the winner of tomorrow’s Seahawks-Packers game.

San Francisco’s defense was the story of the game. Aside from a first-quarter 41-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Stefon Diggs, the Vikings’ offense could do absolutely nothing. Cousins was under relentless pressure, and after the 49ers benched cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon for giving up that touchdown and replaced him with Emmanuel Moseley, Diggs was shut down.

The 49ers’ front four was relentless, both rushing Cousins and stopping the Vikings’ running game, which never got anything going all day. Cousins was sacked six times and intercepted once. It was a complete effort from San Francisco’s defense.

The San Francisco offense was far from perfect, as Jimmy Garoppolo had an ugly interception and a couple of other plays in which he appeared to misread the coverage. But once they had a late lead, they were able to control the game with Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert running the ball.

Whether they face the Packers or the Seahawks next, the 49ers are likely to get a tougher test than they got today. But the 49ers will certainly be favored in the NFC Championship Game. This looks like a Super Bowl team.

Permalink 131 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

131 responses to “49ers dominate Vikings, get ready to host NFC Championship Game

  1. Disappointed but not surprised, it’s always tough for the road teams against the bye week teams in the Divisional round, as I’ve I feeling well see all weekend. Having said that when the 49ers dominate in the trenches in the manner they did today on both sides of the ball, you have to hold your hands up, the better team won. It’s been said before but if you stop Cook you stop the Vikings offence, and when you keep the defence on the field for most of the game, they going to be out on their feet, it’s not rocket science. Congratulations and good luck to the 49ers, they’ll be hard to stop next week if they play like today.

  3. So much for the NFL being a passing league. Neither team over 200 yards. And the Ravens set a record for rushing yards. Bring back the Wishbone!

  4. And in the end, Robert Griffin the 3rd is the last man standing in the playoffs between him and the fraud Kurt Cousins hahahahaha!!! Way to pay the joke 80 plus million. You saved the Redskins so much money. As for Kyle Shanahan, he’s a joke and he will get sandblasted by whoever wins Packers/Seahawks. Fate will see RGIII stand atop Shanahan and Cousins. Period!

  15. The Vikings overachieved. The 49ers deserves everything, they were clearly the better team. Before everyone piles on Cousins it’s time to start pointing the blame towards Speilmans refusal to build the O-line. It’s been like this for years. If the Vikings don’t have a lead or are within a score the o-line can’t hold up enough to start taking shots down the field for chunk plays to get back in it. What’s the point of giving cousins all that money and not provide a component line to protect your investment? It’s like buying an expensive car and getting basically liability insurance. Great game plan by the 9ers taking away Cook and daring the Vikings to take shots down the field. Best of luck to the 9ers the rest of the way they’re a fun team to root for. As for the Vikings, good effort but they’ll never win with a bandaid for an O-line. Thanks for a decent ride but it’ll be the same result until they can provide adequate protection. Here’s to next year, this sounds familiar.

  20. Good game Vikings. I would have been pulling for you against almost any other team. Class organization truth be told.

  23. SF is back. I remember the great Steve Young led teams of 90’s, and the great Joe Montana led teams of the 80’s.

  28. Let the off-season begin for the Vikings, a time for self reflection and self correction. But how do you address one of the teams biggest weaknesses if you are paying that positional player $84 million guaranteed. Rick Spielman must go.

  31. Seriously, it isn’t Cousins, it’s the offensive line. Look what the Packers did to the Vikings. Reiff is past his prime. It looks like Bosa was dinged up—that could make a difference.

  32. Mike Florio in June: “This will be a magical season for the Vikings.”

    Another “magical” complete failure of a season. Good call Mike!👍

    Don’t worry you still have this summer to once again claim your Vikings will win it all.

  33. Ooh, I like that. I like that a lot. I particularly like watching Vikings fans choke on their SKOL. Has any franchise performed worse under pressure than this franchise? How many big games can they choke away?

  34. The better team won, plain and simple. Congrats to the Niners. People can pile on Cousins all they want. The truth is that the offensive line was overmatched from start to finish. They couldn’t run block and they couldn’t keep Cousins on his feet. The Niners are very good up front, but the O-Line was the problem last year and was only a little better this season. This team won’t go any further until they put together a competent offensive line that can hang with the big boys.

  37. I’m a packers fan and killing cousins for this loss is nuts. He had no run game and pass blocking was poor. Ran for his life most of the game

  38. To bad so sad! A lot of Barney trolls will be wiping their tears in their grandma’s skirts tonight!

  41. Jesus. Some of you think that Cousins lost that game? The 49ers deserve credit for stopping the run game. The Vikes O-line is always a mess. And the Vikings defense just got man handled. What QB would have won that game? None.

  42. scumpidude says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:25 pm
    Only Seattle have a chance to prevent the 49ers from going to the Super Bowl. The NFC West > the rest
    ———————————–

    Not if the D continues to play like this. It’s night and day when the niners got their stars back on the field.

  43. I feel sorry for those who put their money where their mouth is and placed a bet on the Vikings to upset Frisco.

  48. Another soft defensive performance from the “defensive genius” Mike Zimmer. I wish the Cowboys would have hired him. This team needs to clean house starting with the offensive line and Xavier Rhodes.

  49. Bye Vikings and Vikings fans. It’s good to see you keep your record of zero championships intact.
    Crawl back in your caves now and see you next summer when you’ll once again be claiming the Vikings are the team to beat! Ha ha ha ha …..

  51. whogotitbetter says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:28 pm
    @logicalvoicesays that might be the worst take I’ve ever read on this website. And that’s saying something.
    ——————————————

    Odds are good the previous worst take you’ve ever read here had the exact same source

  53. Boo Hoo. Couldn’t be happier. SF will be a lot harder for my Packers, but the V have a losing streak going that warms my heart, sooooo, go home girls.

  55. Now there’s 100% proof positive that the overpaid game manager JimmyG is NOT the reason the 9ers have had such a great season. Whether he faces the Pack or the Hawks next week, he’ll be looking across the field at a true elite franchise QB just wishing he had shoulders that big.

  57. Watched Vikings for 43 years, and the Niners were a better team.
    That being said, how the Vikings haven’t taught Kirk to step up in the pocket or move away from pressure.
    Did you see him move on that third and 4 and throw incomplete with the marker right in front of him?
    Garoppolo is shaky, Cousins is sadly not going to elevate anyone. He plays so small under any adversity.
    Sherels muffing the punt to make sure the Vikings have continuity from Henderson in SB4, Reed in SB 8, Foreman in SB 9, and McClanahan in SB 10. ( not to mention Darrin Nelson, Gary Anderson, 41-0, Terry Porter pick, and 38-7 )
    Lucky I’m only 53. Someday.

  58. Congratulations niners fans! Dominated in all three phases. Four if you include coaching. Congrats on Garoppolo’s first playoff win! Will be a great game when Seattle comes to your house next week. Congrats on a great season

    Skol

  59. Really glad our offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski flew to Cleveland for a head coaching interview this week. Just like Pat Shurmur did before we got killed by the Eagles in the NFC championship.

  62. Congrats to the 49ers, clearly the better team today. Only beef I have in this one is the cheap blind side hit by Bosa on O’Neil. It was nice to see Bosa laying on the ground in pain later on, and here’s to the team they face next week taking a cheap shot on Bosa and hopefully putting him out of the game.

  63. Now the Vikings fans will start their usual crying — blaming the officials as they always do.
    But the fact are these — their defense always comes up short in big games. Their QB is a little above average but is a given to turn the ball over. Dalvin Cooks is their whole offense. Their head coach is mediocre at best. Their uniforms are hideous. Other than that, they’re great.

  69. It’s hard to win when your running back is soft and can’t get the tough yards when the giants holes aren’t there. Time to let Mattison take over as the lead back Vikings. Cook is a softie.

  70. Solid win. Defense outside Witherspoon looked amazing. Good game Vikings. 4-12 to the NFC championship. Feels good, baby!

  71. Have to give it up to some Mini posters earlier today who said playoff coaching experience would tilt it for the Vikings and that Marcus Sherels would have a big impact. Gospel! Take a bow, fellas! Well, should be an interesting off-season in Lutefisk Land. If nothing else, Kirk has 7 + months to work on looking gritty and determined.

  74. Shows what an advantage have a bye week is!
    When Hollister didn’t get the defensive holding csll, and then came up 1 inch short, that was the season.
    The 49ers would have been in the wild card round, and thf Saints would have had the Bye… Made all the difference in the world

  80. Why did Bosa play possum on that play when he faked injury, he didn’t even get hit. Dude is a giant scumbag. With twelve days off they shouldn’t even need a rest. Coleman did it also on the last series. That was a 6!seed they played

  81. This game was stolen in the first half and kept that way in second.
    In the first half 3 official calls gave the 49er’s a huge advantage and forced the Vikings out their game plan and into playing catch up. In the second half the 49ers OL was holding and taking Vikings to the ground but the refs looked away and sealed the Vikings fate. Another game destroyed by refs colluding with one team and robbing the Vikings of advancing in the playoffs.

  83. The punt fumble was Kirk Cousins’ fault. So was the Vikings’ soft run defense.

    (Note: That would be the narrative if the losing team here was Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.)

  84. Maybe one day in my life I’ll get to watch this team play in a SB, unlike all these entitled fans of teams who have played in a SB. So tired of your participation trophy mentality.

  85. “SF has done MN a huge favor. Their trolls can now have some extra time to reflect upon their poor life choices.”

    Don’t have the brainpower for such things. They’ll spend the next several weeks squawking about the mean ol’ 9ers and the mean ol’ Packers.

  87. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    “here’s to the team they face next week taking a cheap shot on Bosa and hopefully putting him out of the game.”

    +++++

    Brian Oh kneel and gather your marbles.

  88. skolbrother33 says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:44 pm
    This game was stolen…
    ————————————————

    Child please, last year the fraud Vikes & their fraud fans forfeited the right to ever again comment on officiating.

  89. First and foremost I’d like to thank Florio for picking against the Niners. He is the key to victory. Please continue picking against them!

  91. skolbrother33 says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:44 pm
    This game was stolen in the first half and kept that way in second.
    In the first half 3 official calls gave the 49er’s a huge advantage and forced the Vikings out their game plan and into playing catch up. In the second half the 49ers OL was holding and taking Vikings to the ground but the refs looked away and sealed the Vikings fate. Another game destroyed by refs colluding with one team and robbing the Vikings of advancing in the playoffs.
    ———-
    Clearly a packer troll.
    Why?
    Who do you think you are fooling?
    I mean, how obsessed must a packer fan be with the Vikings that you post this nonsense?

  92. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:51 pm
    skolbrother33 says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:44 pm
    This game was stolen…
    ————————————————

    Child please, last year the fraud Vikes & their fraud fans forfeited the right to ever again comment on officiating.
    ——-
    Man are you easy to fool.
    This isn’t a Viking child.
    It’s a packer fan. Get a clue.

  94. cheeseisfattening says:
    At least the Vikings only had 1 blow out in Cali this year.
    ==

    I’m sure as a Vikings fan you’re used to this kind of ending. But if the comment above is all you have to hang your hat on then perhaps you’re watching the wrong team — or the wrong sport.

  96. Who woulda thunk it – a Lavender troll trying to blame the refs after that pathetic performance.

  97. skolbrother33 says:

    Another game destroyed by refs colluding with one team and robbing the Vikings of advancing in the playoffs.

    ++++++

    I think commenter is serious.

  98. Game was over when Cook couldn’t get it going. And 4th quarter, probably the Vikings last chance to conduct a comeback and what do they do? Run two in a row on 1st and 2nd down when Cook didn’t get any yards the other 50 minutes of the game. Gotta put it Cousins’ shoulders to throw the ball otherwise why did you pay him $84 million?

  99. Blaming the loss on Cousins is sheer idiocy and I’ll point out the 84 million is over 3 years and not one. The 49ers beat them up and most teams that have a bye and they came in fresh and healthy.

  100. Another failed season. Zimmer always comes up short in the biggest games. He just doesnt have what it takes to win a SB. Vikes fans should just stop yapping every time they win afew games. It always ends badly.

  102. Well played, Niners. The NFL is more exciting when highly decorated franchises like SF are good.

    Best of luck next week.

  110. Horns down, Queens. Same ol’, Same ol’ Queens.
    They win the off-season every year, but always fail. Never will be better than one and done.
    Time to clean house Ziggy. You’ll never win with Spielman and the Zimmy Bear.

    Redo from start was an old DOS thing. It will never help. The Queens will always fail.

    I LIKE THAT!!

  111. Allday296. I hope you get to see your team hold up a lombardi some day as well. If Vikings fans here didn’t act like they do, you wouldn’t see some of the comments you hate. I am a Packers fan, then an NFC north fan, then an NFC fan. That is who I want to see win it all and in that order. So, it wouldn’t hurt my feelings if the Vikings won it all. If they get a few good players on that offense, especially the offensive line, they will be hard to beat. Good luck and I hope you see it some day.

  112. Saints would have been a better matchup but they blew it. However now the Vikings are stuck with the Cuz, hahahahahaha!

  113. Vikings have tried to get by with a makeshift O-line for a while, and it is the difference between being a championship team and not. Granted they drafted Bradbury in the first round last year, but they have consistently prioritized cornerbacks over the O-line. They paid for it in the 49ers game.

  117. Predictable outcome. 49ers DLine is scary good. Even the best OLine in the NFL would struggle against that. So what do the Vikings do to take the next step next year, given their tight cap?

  118. cheeseisfattening says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    49ers were the better team. The Viking’s oline and cook did not show up today. At least the Vikings only had 1 blow out in Cali this year.
    ____________

    Yeah, the Vikings will have to move another mop, because that award is going to look just awesome in the trophy case/broom closet.

  121. screamingyellowzonkers says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:53 pm
    skolbrother33 says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:44 pm
    This game was stolen in the first half and kept that way in second.
    In the first half 3 official calls gave the 49er’s a huge advantage and forced the Vikings out their game plan and into playing catch up. In the second half the 49ers OL was holding and taking Vikings to the ground but the refs looked away and sealed the Vikings fate. Another game destroyed by refs colluding with one team and robbing the Vikings of advancing in the playoffs.
    ———-
    Clearly a packer troll.
    Why?
    Who do you think you are fooling?
    I mean, how obsessed must a packer fan be with the Vikings that you post this nonsense?
    ****************************************************************************************

    Agreed. This is a new screen name that I have never seen before.

  123. As someone that thinks Cousins is overpaid, how you gonna put the blame on him? The defense was miserable and the offensive line was miserable. Is Kirk top tier? Absolutely not. Was it his fault they couldn’t hang? Also absolutely not.

  124. Cousins didn’t stand a chance. When you have that much pressure rushing four, you’re dead. And with seven guys in coverage, nobody is open.
    Jimmy G didn’t light it up either.
    It was pure defensive dominance that allowed SF to pound the rock the entire second half.
    Minnesota’s O line can’t pass block.
    That could be poor coaching.

  125. The Niners truly earned the win. Congrats to the team and their fans.

    I could see these teams facing off in the future years in the playoffs. Both organizations have some impressive talent.

    A little work on the O line depth in the upcoming draft would be wise for my Vikes I think.

  127. Good season by the Vikings. Great win last week, but got steam-rolled by a better team that had a way better game-plan today.

    The OL continues to be an issue & was exposed to this elite DL, which was clearly better with Dee Ford on the field.

    It is frustrating that the Vikings had zero quick-outs, slants & slugos dialed-up to help Cousins get the ball out faster. If the run game & OL goes pear-shaped, team needs to be able to move the chains somehow. QB got killed today & that’s on the coaching staff.

  131. Emoji Troll and your various screen names- how did Aaron and dancing Davante fare in Santa Clara? Must have done well because I remember Davante celebrating like crazy on that one touchdown.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!