49ers getting guard Mike Person back today

Getty Images

After missing the last two regular season games, 49ers starting guard Mike Person will be back today against the Vikings.

Person is good to go today, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After Person suffered a neck injury, Daniel Brunskill started at right guard for the last two games of the regular season. Person had started 30 consecutive games for the 49ers before that.

Person will be a very important person for the 49ers today, as San Francisco’s offensive line will need to protect Jimmy Garoppolo against a strong Minnesota pass rush.