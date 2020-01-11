49ers make it look easy, take early lead

Getty Images

The Vikings didn’t provide much resistance to the 49ers at the start of today’s divisional playoff game.

Jimmy Garoppolo marched the 49ers’ offense down the field on a 64-yard opening drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne, and the 49ers took an early 7-0 lead. Emmanuel Sanders caught two passes and George Kittle and Deebo Samuel caught one each on the opening possession.

Minnesota received the opening kickoff but couldn’t do anything, going three-and-out with Dalvin Cook running twice for two yards and Kirk Cousins throwing incomplete.

The Vikings are going to need to be better than that, as the 49ers have shown they came to play.