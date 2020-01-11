49ers take control after Richard Sherman interception

Getty Images

San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman is adding to his Hall of Fame resume, and the 49ers are in control against the Vikings.

In the third quarter Sherman picked off Kirk Cousins, setting up the 49ers’ offense at the Vikings’ 44-yard line. From there San Francisco marched down the field on a drive that ended with Tevin Coleman running for his second touchdown of the day.

It’s now 24-10 49ers, late in the third quarter.

The 49ers’ defense is playing great football today, as it has for most of this season. It’s going to be awfully tough for this Vikings offense to come back against this 49ers defense.