49ers take control after Richard Sherman interception

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 11, 2020, 6:26 PM EST
Getty Images

San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman is adding to his Hall of Fame resume, and the 49ers are in control against the Vikings.

In the third quarter Sherman picked off Kirk Cousins, setting up the 49ers’ offense at the Vikings’ 44-yard line. From there San Francisco marched down the field on a drive that ended with Tevin Coleman running for his second touchdown of the day.

It’s now 24-10 49ers, late in the third quarter.

The 49ers’ defense is playing great football today, as it has for most of this season. It’s going to be awfully tough for this Vikings offense to come back against this 49ers defense.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “49ers take control after Richard Sherman interception

  1. Look, Kirk Cousins has good stats. If you only viewed his stats and saw his completion % , his TD/INT ratio, you’d believe he was a great qb. However, if you actually watch him play in games, he just doesn’t have it. He crumbles under pressure. You can easily see that he seems intimidated by teams with winning records. He isn’t born winner, he cares more about his personal stats than the only stats that matter: wins

  3. The score is no where near the reality on the field.
    The officials are tilting the field for the 49ers big time.
    The 49er OL is holding and taking Viking players to the ground. The 49er D is DPI and
    Defense holding along the line and also the DB’s.
    Another game destroyed by corrupt refs and being stolen from the Vikings.

  8. There Shanahan goes again – sensibly pounds the ball down the field, but then calls a too-clever trick play on 3rd down. 27-10 is nice, but just call a normal play there and it’s 31-10 and the game is over.

  11. skolbrother33 says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:41 pm
    The score is no where near the reality on the field.
    The officials are tilting the field for the 49ers big time.
    The 49er OL is holding and taking Viking players to the ground. The 49er D is DPI and
    Defense holding along the line and also the DB’s.
    Another game destroyed by corrupt refs and being stolen from the Vikings.
    ————————-
    Blaming the refs already? That’s sad man…

  14. skolbrother33 says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:41 pm
    The score is no where near the reality on the field.
    The officials are tilting the field for the 49ers big time.
    ==============
    The delusion continues…

  15. I really wanted the Vikings to win so they could come to Lambeau and play the Packers who would become the number 1 seed, real football is played in the elements . Packers will probably beat Seattle then travel to San Fran and who knows what can happen the 49 ers seem like they are getting a bit arrogant now which may come back to bite them, congrats to the Vikings for beating the Saints on the road.

  18. scumpidude says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:45 pm
    skolbrother33 says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:41 pm
    The score is no where near the reality on the field.
    The officials are tilting the field for the 49ers big time.
    The 49er OL is holding and taking Viking players to the ground. The 49er D is DPI and
    Defense holding along the line and also the DB’s.
    Another game destroyed by corrupt refs and being stolen from the Vikings.
    ————————-
    Blaming the refs already? That’s sad man…

    ——————————————————————
    Happens every time a team someone likes loses. Definitely the refs fault. Couldn’t at all be because their team got outplayed. Seems to be particularly bad with Vikings and Saints fans.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!