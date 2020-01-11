49ers take halftime lead over Vikings

Getty Images

After a back-and-forth first half in San Francisco, the 49ers are heading into the locker room with a 14-10 lead.

The 49ers had a great first drive, then gave up a big play to Stefon Diggs to tie it at 7-7. The 49ers got back on the board and took a 14-7 lead when Tevin Coleman plunged into the end zone from the 1-yard line, and then a Vikings field goal in the final minute of the half made it 14-10.

Minnesota’s field goal was set up by a Jimmy Garoppolo interception, in which Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks beautifully read the play and stepped in front of the pass.

The 49ers decided to take a knee at their own 25-yard line with one timeout remaining, reasoning that a four-point halftime lead is enough.