49ers take halftime lead over Vikings

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 11, 2020, 5:52 PM EST
Getty Images

After a back-and-forth first half in San Francisco, the 49ers are heading into the locker room with a 14-10 lead.

The 49ers had a great first drive, then gave up a big play to Stefon Diggs to tie it at 7-7. The 49ers got back on the board and took a 14-7 lead when Tevin Coleman plunged into the end zone from the 1-yard line, and then a Vikings field goal in the final minute of the half made it 14-10.

Minnesota’s field goal was set up by a Jimmy Garoppolo interception, in which Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks beautifully read the play and stepped in front of the pass.

The 49ers decided to take a knee at their own 25-yard line with one timeout remaining, reasoning that a four-point halftime lead is enough.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “49ers take halftime lead over Vikings

  3. Jimmy G is overrated and overpaid and its undeniable. Robert Kraft saved Bill belichecks legacy by not allowing him to keep Jimmy G over Brady, pats receivers struggle to catch balls in their hands let alone the ducks Jimmy G throws

  9. Stan Holloway says:
    January 11, 2020 at 5:58 pm
    I think Jimmy likes to party alot. He does not look good. 49ers should run the ball more.

    =======================================
    lol. Yes the INT was bad, but did you watch the rest of the first half?

  11. shlort says:
    January 11, 2020 at 5:53 pm
    If not for the refs, this game would be a 9ers blow out at halftime

    @@@@@@@@@222

    The green and yellows are afraid to face the Vikings. News flash, the Seahawks are going to win in lamblow.

  13. shlort says:
    January 11, 2020 at 5:53 pm
    If not for the refs, this game would be a 9ers blow out at halftime
    ===

    You mean like reversing an obvious fumble?

    Or a fake unnecessary roughness penalty on the kickoff?

  14. 49ers and their refs take halftime lead.
    Fixed it.
    A least 3 calls benefited 49ers in first half and many, many non-calls.
    Watch the 49ers OL they are holding on every play and media darling Kittle is the king of OPI.
    Another game tainted by colluding refs.

  15. flviking, you never noticed how Vikings fans do that on Packers articles? I thought that was how we use this forum now days.

    I would love to see an NFC North championship. It would mean the North has the elite teams. I don’t know if the Vikings can win this one, but having a trip to the superbowl on the line at Lambeau would be great for the 100th season.

  17. smarterthanyouoryours says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:08 pm
    shlort says:
    January 11, 2020 at 5:53 pm
    If not for the refs, this game would be a 9ers blow out at halftime
    ===

    You mean like reversing an obvious fumble?

    Or a fake unnecessary roughness penalty on the kickoff?
    ————————————————————————

    Obvious troll is obvious.

    I’ll give you the questionable roughness call but Deebo’s knee was clearly down.

  18. Not so impressed with the offensive play-calling from both teams so far. Vikings call too many slow-developing plays that start too far back in the backfield. Bad way to gain yards against a fast 49ers front. 49ers move the ball well on the ground then try the overreaching slow-developing pass play on 3rd and short. Probably just overthought their way out of a TD drive on that 3rd quarter drive that ended in a FG.

  19. Dalvin Cook might be the most overrated running back in the NFL. He runs behind a great offensive line and gets big gains when there are big holes. But when he has to fight for a yard or 2 he gets pushed back immediately. Bulk up dude.

  24. nagyisterrible says:
    Dalvin Cook might be the most overrated running back in the NFL. He runs behind a great offensive line and . . .
    ==

    Everyone here knows you’re a troll. but I’ll bite anyway.
    Dalvin Cook does NOT run behind a GREAT offensive line. Far from it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!