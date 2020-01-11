Bill Cowher elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of special 2020 class

Posted by Charean Williams on January 11, 2020, 8:05 PM EST
The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed one member of the Class of 2020: Hall of Fame president David Baker surprised Bill Cowher live on CBS’ The NFL Today on Saturday night.

Cowher is one of two coaches whom the blue-ribbon panel elected this week as part of the Centennial Slate. The other members of the 15-person Centennial Slate will be revealed on Good Morning Football on Wednesday at 7 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Centennial Slate includes 10 seniors (players who last played more than 25 seasons ago), three contributors (an individual other than a player or coach) and two coaches (who last coached more than five seasons ago). They were selected from a list of 38 finalists debated by a Centennial Blue-Ribbon Panel last Wednesday after a cutdown from nearly 300 nominees.

Cowher coached the Steelers for 15 seasons, retiring after the 2006 season. He led the team to 10 playoff appearances, including nine division championships and two Super Bowls.

The Steelers defeated the Seahawks 21-10 in Super Bowl XL.

Cowher had an overall career record of 161-99-1.

The Class of 2020 will have 20 members, with five modern-era members added the day before Super Bowl LIV in a meeting of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

21 responses to “Bill Cowher elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of special 2020 class

  7. Cowher is one of two coaches getting in, which means at least one of Tom Flores & Don Coryell will once again not be voted into the HoF. The same HoF that not only already includes the slightly above average Tony Dungy and will now have the very good but not great Cowher in it???

    SMDH

  8. From 1995-2004, Bill Cowher had to face off in the conference championship and Super Bowl against the likes of Troy Aikman, John Elway, and Tom Brady. His teams were quarterbacked by Neil o’ Donnell and Kordell Stewart with each of those games being close. Once he had a quarterback (Ben) he got his ring. Congratulations coach Cowher.

  13. I heard he will be thanking Dr. Richard Rydze and Balco Labs at the ceremony, as well as the officiating crew that threw his lone Lombardi to the Steelers(and admitted to be the head official.)

  14. One Super Bowl? This is as bad as Dungy getting in. I would like someone to explain how he is better than Jimmy Johnson (who kept Cower from getting more than one ring).

    Tony Dungy took the concept of the cover 2, which most offenses had adjusted to by using a tight end, devised a scheme of moving a fast middle linebacker to cover tight ends which became known as the Tampa 2. It became one of the greatest defensive schemes in NFL history and is still used in different forms and variations and forms across the NFL. Sometimes its important to highlight innovators. Cowher was the opposite, as he was a motivator and one of the best to do it. He won games with Kordell Stewart.

  19. David Baker, the 6’9, 400 lb HOF CEO who bear-hugged Cowher, looks the part of the saintly football gallumph who appears at the doors of the newly christened. Not many know he was convicted of forgery in California in 1988. Here in America, the land of second chances, you truly never know.

  21. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    January 11, 2020 at 8:11 pm
    *******************************************************************************

    It’s a subjective process. Everyone knows that. Even if you don’t agree, it’s not hard to see how these decisions play out.

    Take Corywell. No SBs, sub-.500 playoff record, never got past the AFC championship game. Even his regular season win percentage is slightly below Cowher’s, and his teams were below .500 the last four years he coached (his teams finished at or below .500 almost half the years he coached in the NFL total). Totally recognize other things he had going for him (players relations, developing other coaches) and am not minimizing that, but you can’t say there’s not enough against him where someone could look at him and say he was also a “very good but not great” coach.

