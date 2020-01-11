Bill Cowher elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of special 2020 class

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed one member of the Class of 2020: Hall of Fame president David Baker surprised Bill Cowher live on CBS’ The NFL Today on Saturday night.

Cowher is one of two coaches whom the blue-ribbon panel elected this week as part of the Centennial Slate. The other members of the 15-person Centennial Slate will be revealed on Good Morning Football on Wednesday at 7 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Centennial Slate includes 10 seniors (players who last played more than 25 seasons ago), three contributors (an individual other than a player or coach) and two coaches (who last coached more than five seasons ago). They were selected from a list of 38 finalists debated by a Centennial Blue-Ribbon Panel last Wednesday after a cutdown from nearly 300 nominees.

Cowher coached the Steelers for 15 seasons, retiring after the 2006 season. He led the team to 10 playoff appearances, including nine division championships and two Super Bowls.

The Steelers defeated the Seahawks 21-10 in Super Bowl XL.

Cowher had an overall career record of 161-99-1.

The Class of 2020 will have 20 members, with five modern-era members added the day before Super Bowl LIV in a meeting of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee.