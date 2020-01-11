Cornerback injuries prompted Vikings to work out Terence Newman

Getty Images

With a rash of cornerback injuries and few viable options on the open market, the Vikings almost brought back a former Minnesota defensive back for Saturday’s game.

Via ESPN.com, the Vikings worked out Terence Newman. And the team considered signing the 41-year-old before opting instead to promote Nate Meadors from the practice squad.

The fifth overall pick in the 2003 draft, Newman spent nine seasons with the Cowboys, three with the Bengals, and three with the Vikings. He retired just before the start of the 2018 season, and he then joined the team’s coaching staff. (He currently is not employed by the Vikings.)

The Vikings have six cornerbacks on the 53-man roster for Saturday’s game, but if punt returner Marcus Sherels actually ends up playing cornerback on Saturday, the Vikings will be in big trouble.