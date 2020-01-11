Danielle Hunter called Jimmy Garoppolo “scared” after last 49ers-Vikings game

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 11, 2020, 12:57 PM EST
The last time the 49ers played the Vikings, it was not a good day for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo, who is preparing to face the Vikings again this afternoon, completed just 15 of 33 passes for 261 yards, with a touchdown, three interceptions and three sacks, in a Week One loss to the Vikings to start the 2018 season. After that game, Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter said that as the relentless pass rush kept coming after Garoppolo, he started to look afraid of getting hit.

“As the game goes on, you have to bring the pressure on him. You see that he’s starting to get scared,” Hunter said then.

When he was apprised of those comments, Garoppolo said he welcomed the Vikings trying to pressure him.

“I’ve never heard that before,” Garoppolo said. “Pressure’s always a good thing in a quarterback’s eyes. It opens up windows, they have less guys in coverage.”

The Vikings will surely be more than happy to accommodate Garoppolo if he thinks pressure is a good thing. Hunter led the team with 14.5 sacks this year, and Everson Griffen added eight sacks. The two of them are defensive ends, but they may line up on the inside on some plays to try to put pressure in Garoppolo’s face. He’ll have to handle that pressure better than he did the last time he saw the Vikings.

9 responses to “Danielle Hunter called Jimmy Garoppolo “scared” after last 49ers-Vikings game

  2. Jimmy G has a full season of experience under his belt going into this game and will ball out today. He’s handled pressure well all year. What happened a year ago is completely irrelevant. Alot has changed in that time. More than likely it will be cousins running scared and throwing picks today.

    Go Niners!

  3. Frisco did not run the ball well in that game and the D was terrible. THat was why they lost. Viking D was terrific that season, but it has not been the same since they lost big to the Eagles in the playoffs that year. Last season they were so bad defensively that they did not even make the playoffs. This year they have rebounded a little, but not enough to even win their own division.

  5. Jimmy saying pressure is a good thing that it open things up. Yeah but you have to be able to make a play under pressure. If pressure wasn’t effective on QB’s, teams wouldn’t be paying DE & OLB’s the money they make. Jimmy has more than twice as many INT’s than Cousins this year.

  7. I can’t wait for the games to be played so we don’t have to be subjected this boorish braying…

  8. Ah, the obligatory pre-game trash talk. Does this stuff even work?
    Just play the game Hunter, maybe your team wins, maybe it doesn’t. Everything said before the game is just talk.

