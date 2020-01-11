Falcons hire Tosh Lupoi to coach defensive line

Getty Images

The Falcons announced Saturday they have hired Tosh Lupoi as the defensive line coach and run game coordinator, focusing on defensive ends.

“We are happy to have Tosh join our coaching staff,” Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said in a statement. “We look forward to what he brings to our organization.”

Lupoi was Alabama’s co-defensive coordinator in 2016-17 and served as defensive coordinator in 2018. He spent last season as the defensive line coach in Cleveland.

Lupoi coached at the collegiate level for 11 seasons, including five at Alabama.

He also coached at the University of Washington and Cal.