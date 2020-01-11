First-round draft prospect Paulson Adebo staying at Stanford

Getty Images

Early last season, Stanford head coach David Shaw said “there’s no chance” that his star cornerback Paulson Adebo would return to school for his senior season rather than enter the 2020 NFL draft. That turned out to be incorrect.

Adebo has announced that he will remain at Stanford in 2020 and wait until 2021 to turn pro.

Although Adebo didn’t play quite as well in 2019 as he did in 2018, the move still comes as a surprise. Adebo was expected to be a first-round draft pick if he had turned pro this year, even though he struggled with injuries last season that may have raised some questions about his durability.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Adebo will be a preseason favorite for the Jim Thorpe Award for the best defensive back in college football.