Lamar Jackson’s interception, Jonnu Smith’s TD catch have Titans in lead

The Ravens were rolling on their first possession. They went 44 yards in their first six plays, making it look easy.

Alas, safety Kevin Byard intercepted Lamar Jackson on a high pass that tipped off the outstretched fingers of tight end Mark Andrews. Byard returned the pick 31 yards to midfield, but Jackson was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness.

Jackson grabbed the inside of Byard’s helmet opening, though CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore questioned the penalty.

The Titans needed eight plays to cover the final 35 yards.

Tight end Jonnu Smith made a spectacular one-handed catch over Brandon Carr on third-and-goal from the 12 to give the Titans an early 7-0 lead.

Derrick Henry has seven carries for 28 yards, and Ryan Tannehill has completed 3 of 4 passes for 26 yards and the score.

Safety Earl Thomas backed up the Titans with an 8-yard sack on second down, but Smith caught the fade from Tannehill on third down. Replay review confirmed the ruling on the field of a touchdown, with Smith landing in bounds before rolling out.