Lions hire Brayden Coombs as special teams coordinator

Getty Images

During an otherwise dreadful year in Cincinnati, the Bengals’ special teams played very well. So it’s no surprise that their assistant special teams coach, Brayden Coombs, had opportunities to become a special teams coordinator elsewhere.

Coombs will end up as special teams coordinator in Detroit, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Lions fired several assistant coaches after their disappointing season, including special teams coordinator John Bonamego. Coombs will take Bonamego’s place.

Coombs had spent the last seven seasons in Cincinnati after he was initially hired by Marvin Lewis and then kept on the staff by Zac Taylor.