No second round of interviews for Browns head coaching search

The Browns are the only NFL team without a head coach, but it may not remain that way for long.

Josh McDaniels became the eighth person to interview for the Browns’ head coaching vacancy on Friday and he will be the last. PFT has learned, via a league source, that the team isn’t planning on speaking to anyone else about the opening. We’ve also learned that a hire could come as soon as Sunday and the outcome of Saturday’s games are not believed to a significant factor in the decision.

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski both interviewed with the team. A coach from a losing team could be hired immediately, but an official deal would have to remain on hold for a coach whose team moves to the conference title round.

The Browns will also be tying their General Manager hire to the new head coach. If the choice is McDaniels, names to watch would be Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry, former Chiefs G.M. Scott Pioli and Patriots pro personnel director Dave Zeigler.

They’ve requested an interview with Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, who has ties to Saleh from their time in Seattle. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Saleh also had Seahawks co-directors of player personnel Scott Fitterer and Trent Kirchner on his list of G.M. ideas along with 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll also interviewed for the job.